Ohio police officer escapes injury when helmet hit by bullet

Protesters watch as a Cleveland police cruiser burns near the Justice Center during a rally seeking justice in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Cleveland. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (John Kuntz/The Plain Dealer via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer escaped injury when his helmet was struck by a bullet during a Cincinnati protest while in Columbus a fire considered suspicious destroyed a nearly completed apartment building amid a third day of protests in Ohio over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

In Cincinnati, the officer was working to disperse a crowd near the University of Cincinnati early Sunday when several shots rang out.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the fire at the four-story Residences at Topiary Park burned for hours, causing part of the roof and several floors to collapse

A fire official told WBNS-TV that an attempt was made to set fire to other apartment building under construction next door.

