https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Ohio police officer escapes injury when helmet hit by bullet

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters watch as a Cleveland police cruiser burns near the Justice Center during a rally seeking justice in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Cleveland. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (John Kuntz/The Plain Dealer via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer escaped injury when his helmet was struck by a bullet during a Cincinnati protest while in Columbus a fire considered suspicious destroyed a nearly completed apartment building amid a third day of protests in Ohio over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

In Cincinnati, the officer was working to disperse a crowd near the University of Cincinnati early Sunday when several shots rang out.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the fire at the four-story Residences at Topiary Park burned for hours, causing part of the roof and several floors to collapse

A fire official told WBNS-TV that an attempt was made to set fire to other apartment building under construction next door.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter