One dead after tractor-trailer overturns in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident in Harrison County.

The crash reportedly happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday on State Route 151 near milepost 20.

A 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer hauling sand was traveling westbound when the driver failed to navigate a curve. The vehicle then veered off the left side of the road before hitting a guardrail and overturning.

The victim has been identified as Teddie C. Davis, 61, of New Bern, North Carolina.

Officials say Davis was not wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

