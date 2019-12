COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported an increase in traffic fatalities this holiday season.

According to officials, a total of 12 motorists were killed between December 23-25 in the Buckeye State.

11 fatalities reportedly occurred in the five days leading up to Christmas Day just a year ago.

OSHP encourages the public to call #677 if you suspect any dangerous or impaired driving, along with drug activity.

