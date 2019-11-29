Overnight fire in abandoned home raises safety concerns for neighbors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Neighbors are reacting following an overnight fire in Wheeling that completely destroyed a vacant home and badly damaged a neighboring home where people were sleeping.

That family has now been displaced just one day after Thanksgiving.

How destructive the fire was is clearly visible with pieces of glass and wood scattered across the scene and caution tape still wrapped around the home.

The fire started at a home in the alley of 18 street before quickly spreading to a neighboring home.

Although all parties were safely evacuated, residents are now concerned about their safety because the vacant house was abandoned and nobody should have been here to begin with.

When this house was empty, I have safety concern because there was a bunch of guys on this porch and I had to call the cops. They had to chase them off. When I leave for work in the morning, if I see a cop car, I’m scared because they’re probably looking for somebody because you don’t see them that much in this neighborhood. Susan Perrelli, neighbor

The Red Cross is currently trying to contact the family of the neighboring home that was severely damaged in the fire.

A cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

