Passenger dies after falling from Fire Engine in Adena

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a passenger on the Short Creek Fire Engine.
Marguerite E. Appel, 64, of Edgerton died around 12:20 p.m. Monday after falling from the vehicle when a door opened.
The fire engine was traveling southbound on County Route 6 in Jefferson County at the time of the incident.
