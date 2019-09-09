Passenger dies after falling from Fire Engine in Adena

Video
Posted: / Updated:
ohio state highway patrol.jpg

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a passenger on the Short Creek Fire Engine.

Marguerite E. Appel, 64, of Edgerton died around 12:20 p.m. Monday after falling from the vehicle when a door opened.

The fire engine was traveling southbound on County Route 6 in Jefferson County at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's Noon weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's Noon weather"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter