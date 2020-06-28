Driver charged with DUI in single-vehicle crash; passenger severely injured

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local woman is faces DUI charges following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that left another person severely injured.

The vehicle was traveling East along National Road near the 300 block when the driver crashed into a parked van.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 2:06 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the passenger unresponsive and severely injured.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment.

During a search of the vehicle, suspected illegal narcotics were discovered by authorities.

The driver is identified as Allison Michelle Coen, 23, of Wheeling. She was arrested and charged with DUI causing injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST POSTS: