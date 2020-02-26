WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police Department is investigating an accident in Woodsdale after a pedestrian was struck by a car.
According to officials, the incident took place in the 800 block of National Road.
The pedestrian did suffer injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
Stay with 7News for updates
Latest Posts:
- Intelligence Hall of Fame coming to Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania
- BREAKING: Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler, charged with false reporting
- Weston moves one step closer in HGTV Home Town makeover competition
- Pedestrian struck by car in Woodsdale, transported to hospital
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast