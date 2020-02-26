Pedestrian struck by car in Woodsdale, transported to hospital

WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police Department is investigating an accident in Woodsdale after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

According to officials, the incident took place in the 800 block of National Road.

The pedestrian did suffer injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

