Pedestrian struck by car in Woodsdale, transported to hospital

WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police Department is investigating an accident in Woodsdale after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

According to officials, the incident took place in the 800 block of National Road.

The pedestrian did suffer injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Officers are investigating a car vs. pedestrian incident in the 800 block of National Road in Woodsdale. One person injured & taken to the hospital. Crash reconstruction team on scene. One lane of westbound traffic is permitted. Use caution in the area. — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) February 26, 2020

