Pennsylvania woman drove into oncoming car as test of faith, police say

WEATHERLY, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle as a way to test her faith, then exhibited no concern about the people who were injured in the crash.

Thirty-one-year-old Nadejda Reilly of Drums faces aggravated assault and other charges over allegations she purposely caused the Jan 7 wreck.

Police say she told them she’d been driving around for a few hours, waiting for a calling from God, when she decided to drive through the oncoming vehicle.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

