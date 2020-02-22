Police: 3 killed in Ohio crash involving semi, passenger vehicle

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Ohio interstate claimed the lives of three people.

Moraine police said the crash between the semi and a passenger vehicle happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victims as 36-year-old Amanda Kidwell, 57-year-old Betty Davis and 6-year-old Brayden Jennings, all Middletown residents who were in the passenger vehicle.

Another passenger in the vehicle was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the semi driver was also taken to a hospital; their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Latest Posts: