MASON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities said a 5-year-old boy with autism who was found in a retention pond has died.
The Warren County sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a Deerfield Township residence at about 7 p.m. Friday after the child was reported missing.
The sheriff’s office said deputies and fire rescue units searched the area and eventually found the boy in a retention pond. Sgt, Brian Hounshell said the boy later died at a hospital.
Officials said the investigation is still going on, but the death appears to have been a tragic accident.
Latest Posts:
- Trump tweets support for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
- Local leaders talk faith, racism across the Ohio Valley
- Colin Powell says Trump has drifted away from Constitution
- Mid-May frost damages locally-grown fruit, consumers may see higher prices
- Police: Missing autistic boy dead after he was found in pond