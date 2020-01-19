Police: SUV crashes into building; driver and passenger die

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say an SUV has crashed into a building in Ohio’s capital city and the driver and his passenger have died.

Columbus police say 51-year-old Jonathan Mitchell apparently lost control of the vehicle on an exit ramp of Interstate 671 and went off the road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say the vehicle then hit a tree before crashing into a building near downtown.

The police release says the Columbus man and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger wasn’t immediately identified.

Police said no other injuries were reported. There was major damage to the building.

