UPDATE: Jefferson County man hospitalized after self-inflicted gunshot wounds

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County man is currently hospitalized after sustaining several self-inflicted gunshot wounds in Smithfield Township.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence on County Road 11.

Officials report that a wife and child exited the home upon arrival with the husband still inside.

The man refused multiple requests to exit the residence.

After firing off several shots with a .22-caliber rifle, the suspect walked outside of the home with three gunshot wounds in his right thigh.

The 48-year-old unidentified man was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Presbyterian for his injuries.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say the department will pursue charges.

