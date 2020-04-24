Quick thinking by health department employee leads to the discovery of a rabid bat in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Stephen Neuhart, registered sanitarian with the Belmont County Health Department, was in Bellaire Wednesday investigating a nuisance complaint.

He heard a squeaking noise, and saw a woman walking a dog that had a bat in its mouth.

According to Rich Lucas, health department environmental director, Neuhart ran up to the woman and told her he needed to collect the bat for testing.

She apparently had thought her dog was carrying a bird in its mouth.

Neuhart collected the bat, and sent it to to Ohio Department of Health labs for testing. The result came back Thursday–the bat was rabid.

Lucas says now the dog must be quarantined at home for 45 days.

He says even with a pet that’s been vaccinated against rabies, it requires a booster shot if it comes in contact with a rabid animal, as well as a quarantine.

