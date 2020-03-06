Sheriff: Body found along road in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers has confirmed that a body was found in Harrison County Friday morning.
The body was discovered on High Street Road, which is located just outside Belmont County.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stay with 7News for updates.
