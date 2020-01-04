Silver Alert: Raleigh County Sheriff searching for missing man

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Lowie Edward Lilly who was last seen at 8 p.m. on January 3, 2020, leaving his home in Grandview to run a short errand.

Police say Lilly is a 71-year-old white male with black hair and a full beard that is gray in color. He is approximately 5’9” and weighs 210lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, pajama bottoms, and red shoes.

The sheriff’s department says Lilly had two dogs with him at the time he was last seen – a Blue Heeler and a Boston Terrier. He is driving a burgundy 2007 Honda CR-V with a WV plate #7WE914.

If anyone has information on his disappearance please call the RCSO at 304-255-9300, 911 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Tips can also be left at crimestopperswv.com.

