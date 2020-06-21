Small plane crashes into Ohio cornfield; pilot injured

MILLERSPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a small plane went down in an Ohio cornfield over the weekend, injuring the pilot.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 1968 Cessna 1051 had taken off from a private runway in Fairfield County at about 7 p.m. Saturday when it struck electrical wires.
Troopers said the plane crashed into the cornfield and became engulfed in flames. Troopers said the 89-year-old pilot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Federal and state officials are investigating.
