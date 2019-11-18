7News Special Report @ 11: Search continues for missing Belmont Co. couple

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The mystery behind the disappearance of a Belmont County couple still has authorities baffled a year and a half later.

Brian Goff and Joni Davis suddenly vanished without a trace on June 10 of last year.

As the Sheriff’s Departments in both Belmont and Jefferson counties continue their investigation, the FBI has joined in to track down any leads.

Although the family remains without answers, loved ones do believe that someone out there has information regarding the case.

There’s no sign of the car. No sign of them. There’s no trace of them using the credit cards or spending money or anything anywhere. The cell phone is gone. Obviously, something very bad has happened to them. Jackie Davis, Joni’s sister

If we get a lead or something to follow up on next week, next month, however long it takes, we’ll always follow up on these leads. That’s why we want to thank the public for calling us with something they might think isn’t a big huge lead, but any tip is helpful. Det. Sgt. Doug Cruse of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department

