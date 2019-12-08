Spring Hill Suites threat brings chaos into couple’s anniversary getaway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Spring Hill Suites on National Road received a phone call sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

An unidentified male threatened to hurt people against the hotel.

Wheeling PD were dispatched at 10:40p.m., along with seven other law enforcement agencies.

We heard banging. Marc and Kim Jacobs, guests at Spring Hill Suites

According to their website, Spring Hill Suites is advertised as five stories with 115 bedrooms.

Police spent the entire evening canvassing each room, looking for the male caller and any weapons.

They told me to put my hands on the wall. Marc and Kim Jacobs, guests at Spring Hill Suites

Marc and Kim Jacobs are visiting the Friendly City for a weekend getaway, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

The couple had just returned from a Wheeling Nailers game and were waiting on their pizza to arrive when the chaos broke out.

All occupants in the hotel, including the Jacobs, were transported to Woodsdale Elementary via shuttles to wait out the search.

After several hours of inspection, authorities found no evidence and the hunt was called off around 2:15 a.m.

However, no one was allowed back until after 3 a.m. when the parking lot was clear of law enforcement vehicles.

They did a good job. Marc and Kim Jacobs, guests at Spring Hill Suites

Investigators currently have no leads on a suspect.

There’s no indication as to whether the call came from inside the hotel or not.

Meanwhile, hotel guests, such as the Jacobs, are resuming the their romantic weekend on a bike ride through the trails.

Something fun and exciting. Marc and Kim Jacobs, guests at Spring Hill Suites

Please contact the authorities if you have any information regarding the incident.

