UPDATE: This was a single vehicle crash. No one was injured in the accident.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities are responding to a vehicle rollover along I-70 Westbound.
According to WV511, the accident took place at mile marker 8.
Stay with 7News for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Traffic Alert: Vehicle rollover on I-70 Westbound
- Marshall County wraps up 15th annual Business and Health Expo
- Ohio County Special Olympics showcase skills on the hardwood
- Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited
- 2 more presumptive coronavirus cases confirmed; now 4 total in Pennsylvania