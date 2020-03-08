Traffic Alert: Vehicle rollover on I-70 Westbound

UPDATE: This was a single vehicle crash. No one was injured in the accident.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities are responding to a vehicle rollover along I-70 Westbound.

According to WV511, the accident took place at mile marker 8.

Vehicle Crash on I-70 WB at Mile Marker 8.0.

Be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area.

Ohio County. — 511 Northern WV (@WV511North) March 8, 2020

