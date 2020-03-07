Truck driver dies more than two weeks after fiery crash on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver has died 16 days after he was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp.

An Eskenazi Health spokesman says 59-year-old Jeffrey “Duke” Denman of Brownsburg died Saturday morning at the Richard Banks Burn Center.

Denman told police the tanker was loaded with jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ east side on Feb. 20. Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman. He was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star Inc.

The company offered its condolences in a message on Facebook.

