POCATELLO, IDAHO (ABC4 News) – A Ford Econoline Box truck carrying 2 people and 48 dogs plunged into the median and hit an embankment. Killing two people and 14 dogs. No other vehicles were involved, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the female passenger, Ann Watson 38 of Phoenix Arizona, was pronounced dead on the scene. The male driver, Christopher Kracht, 40, also from Phoenix was transported via air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital where he died of his injuries. Kracht was wearing a seatbelt, Watson was not.

Their families have been notified.

RELATED: Animal Adoption goes virtual

The rented box truck being driven my Mr. Kracht was part of a non-profit animal rescue network. 48 dogs of mixed breeds and sizes were inside the truck. They were being taken to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for adoption.

All the dogs appeared to have been in Kennels. 14 of the dogs were found dead at the scene.

Scene of crash courtesy Idaho State Police

The press release says that Blackfoot Animal shelter is helping with the dogs that were located after the crash. 18 dogs have been found. Local veterinarians are also reportedly helping with the injured animals.

RELATED: Utah man honored for animal rescue efforts

16 dogs are still unaccounted for. Anyone living in the area has been asked to contact Bingham County Animal control.

The animal rescue network is on the way to help the dogs who are unhurt get to Canada, where shelters are waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.