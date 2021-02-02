Two people burned in Dallas Pike explosion transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The two people burned in Monday night’s fire in Dallas Pike have both been transferred from Wheeling Hospital to the West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh.

The fire began with an explosion, as the two were cleaning out a tanker truck.

Officials said the snowstorm made it difficult for them to be transferred to Pittsburgh at the time.



Firefighters had quite a few challenges to overcome.

One of the questions and problems we had last night was water supply. So, we had to call in tankers to get enough water to adequately put the fire out. So, we had mutual aid coming in from West Alexander, Claysville along with our county departments, Dallas West Virginia but also Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Triadelphia, Stone Church and Bethlehem sent an ambulance down because Valley Grove’s ambulance transported both of the victims. Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

They were working at a business that cleans out tanks used in the gas drilling industry.