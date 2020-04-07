Wetzel County school bus driver, crew discover house fire; save sleeping woman

PADEN CITY, W. Va. (WTRF) – A team of Wetzel County school employees deliver food to students and their families every Monday.

This week, they probably also saved a life. Bus driver Jeremy Shepherd noticed smoke hovering above some rooftops in Paden City.

He turned the bus around. He and his crew discovered a sleeping woman inside a burning house.

“When we pulled up at Broadway Street, we did indeed see the fire at the house,” said Eva Rogalski, retired school aide. “Jeremy got the fire extinguisher off the bus. We went over. By the time we got to the apartment, Tiffany had awakened the young lady who lived there.”

“I ran to knock on the door,” said Tiffany Heinzman, county nurse. “The girl was asleep but we were able to knock loud enough to wake her, and get her out of the house. We don’t want to take any credit because anybody would have done the exact same thing that we did in the situation.”

“The front door was on fire,” said Shepherd. “And it was melting the siding, burning the wood of the house, and it was going up to the ceiling and the roof. I was fortunate enough that we got there in time to be able to put it out with a single fire extinguisher.”

The house was a garage apartment just behind Route 2. They had the fire out within 10 minutes.

Latest Posts: