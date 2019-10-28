Wheeling woman dead following accident on I-79 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – One woman is dead following a vehicle accident that occurred on I-79 Sunday morning, according to a press release by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, October 27, deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on I-79 near mile marker 156. A woman died as result of the accident, according to the release.

Deputies said the vehicle had rolled into the median, and the woman had been ejected from the vehicle. EMS and fire personnel arrived on scene and began life-saving measures for the woman before she was transported to Ruby memorial hospital, according to the release. Deputies said that after the woman arrived at the hospital she was pronounced dead from injuries received during the accident.

Deputies said the woman has been identified as Suzanne Stanley, 76, of Wheeling.

Stanley was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to the release. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle was also transported to Ruby Memorial hospital for what are being described as minor injuries.

Additionally, the release stated that there were three dogs in the vehicle that have been taken to the canine adoption center for safekeeping.

Assisting agencies at the scene of the accident were Monongalia County EMS, Star City EMS, Star City Fire Department and Westover Fire Department, according to the release.