Wheeling woman dies after vehicle crash in Ohio

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Wheeling woman.

Catherine M. Abraham, 84, of Wheeling was traveling northbound on State Route 37 Friday at 3:50 p.m. when she went left of center and struck another vehicle traveling southbound.

The other driver is identified as Amadou Sow, 40, of Canal Winchester, Ohio.

Following the accident, Abraham was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus where she was pronounced dead.

Sow was transported to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.