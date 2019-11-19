Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Shadyside residence

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – One woman is in the hospital after crashing a vehicle into a residence in Shadyside.

The accident occurred after the driver went around another vehicle stopped at a stop sign on East 40th.

Shadyside Assistant Chief of Police, Jeff Loeffler, say the preliminary cause of the accident may be a medical condition.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

