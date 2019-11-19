Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Shadyside residence

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – One woman is in the hospital after crashing a vehicle into a residence in Shadyside.
The accident occurred after the driver went around another vehicle stopped at a stop sign on East 40th.
Shadyside Assistant Chief of Police, Jeff Loeffler, say the preliminary cause of the accident may be a medical condition.
The driver has not been identified at this time.
Stay with 7News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Amid impeachment proceedings, lawmakers struggle to combat gun violence in America
- Does Ohio bill allow students to give wrong answers based on religion?
- Nailers Win on Goal with Five Seconds Left
- Marshall Co. Commission follows suit, pass resolution in support of miners
- Oak Glen’s Chaney Athlete of the Week