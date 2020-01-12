WVa firefighter killed in crash while responding to fire

NEWTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia firefighter has died when his volunteer fire department’s truck crashed while responding to an emergency call.

The city of Spencer says Mark Horwich was killed Saturday when the fire truck went off a narrow road en route to a structure fire in Roane County. The accident happened near the community of Newton. Horwich was a member of the Clover Volunteer Fire Department.

Gov. Jim Justice expressed his condolences on Twitter to Horwich’s family and the community.

Our volunteer firefighters are some of the most incredible WVians we have, because they run toward danger to protect us – out of the goodness of their hearts. We lost one of these brave men tonight at the Clover VFD in Roane County. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 11, 2020

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, which closed the road for several hours.

Latest Posts: