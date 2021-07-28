$20 concert tickets: Live Nation celebrates the return of LIVE summer concerts

(WJW) – Live concerts are back and what better way to celebrate than with cheap tickets!
Live Nation announced it is offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows for a limited time only.
Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
The special promotion marks the highly anticipated return of live music as popular artists take the stage once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, and more.
Here are other participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:
|311
|Jason Aldean
|Megadeth
|3 Doors Down
|Jason Mraz
|NF
|Alanis Morissette
|Jonas Brothers
|Pitbull
|Alice Cooper
|Kings of Leon
|Primus
|Brad Paisley
|KISS
|Rise Against
|Brett Eldredge
|KORN
|Rod Wave
|Brooks & Dunn
|Lady A
|Slipknot
|Brothers Osborne
|Lil Baby
|The Black Crowes
|Coheed and Cambria
|Lindsey Stirling
|The Doobie Brothers
|Dierks Bentley
|Luke Bryan
|Thomas Rhett
|Florida Georgia Line
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Trippie Redd
|Hall & Oates
|Maroon 5
|Zac Brown Band