WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

If you like Italian opera and Italian food, mark your calendar for Feb. 11.

The Wheeling Symphony’s SoundBites Concert Series is offering a celebration of Italian heritage with an event called A Night At The Italian Opera.

You can choose to attend a gourmet Italian meal at the Capitol Theatre Ballroom at 5 p.m., or just the concert in the theatre at 6:30.

It’s presented by Tecnocap, an Italian company with a facility in Glen Dale.

“We have hired four opera singers that are coming in from all over the country that are going to sing along with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra musicians in a celebration of Italian opera of all types,” said John Devlin, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra music director. “You’re going to hear Verdi, Puccini and even some Mozart. It’ll be a night to truly remember.”

“We were thinking, let’s do something that is Italian and Tecnocap is an Italian company,” said Tecnocap LLC President Paolo Ghigo. “We wanted to make a gift to the Italian-American community here locally. And we decided to have a concert. I mean Italy is famous for the opera, it’s famous for food and many other things.”

Two ticket options are available.

Dinner and the concert is $85 per person.

The concert alone is $35.

Tecnocap is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the Ohio Valley.