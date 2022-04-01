(WTRF) Actor Will Smith resigned Friday from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, according to entertainment outlet Variety.

The resignation comes in the wake of Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars on Sunday.

Smith issued an apology to Rock on Monday, saying, ” “I was out of line and I was wrong…a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear,” says Variety.

Rock had joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers hair loss due to a medical condition.

Smith reacted by storming onstage and slapping Rock then verbally berating him.

Smith won Best Actor for the film King Richard.

KTLA in Los Angeles reports that the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has accepted Smith’s resignation and will proceed with disciplinary proceedings: