(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the western’s first assistant director, armorer, ammunitions supplier and prop master as defendants.

Baldwin’s cross-complaint follows a lawsuit filed last year by the film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Baldwin was accused in the civil suit of “playing Russian roulette” by pointing a Colt .45 revolver at the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. He allegedly accidentally shot and killed her and injured Director Joel Souza in the October 2021 shooting.

“More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these cross-claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold cross-defendants accountable for their misconduct.” – Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel – attorney for Alec Baldwin

Hutchins was killed by a live round inside the gun, authorities said. Questions have focused on how live ammunition made it onto the New Mexico set, into the prop gun and whether proper safety precautions were taken by crew members.

Crew members named in Baldwin’s lawsuit have denied any culpability amid an investigation into the shooting and other lawsuits.

Mamie Mitchell’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, issued a statement late Friday night responding to Baldwin’s suit, saying his “cross complaint is a shameful attempt to shift the blame to others, just as he has done since he fired the fatal shot which killed Ms. Hutchins.

“[Baldwin] claims that everyone else was negligent and that everyone else is at fault. Mr. Baldwin appears to argue that he is the only one that is truly innocent. It was [Baldwin] that failed to make sure that the gun did not contain live ammunition in violation of industry protocols and common sense. [He] cannot escape [his] responsibility for this terrible tragedy by pointing [the] finger at everyone else.”

– Gloria Allred, Mamie Mitchell’s lawyer

The film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, had handed the gun to Baldwin while proclaiming “cold gun,” to let the crew know a gun with no live rounds was being used, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Halls didn’t know there were any live rounds in the gun when he gave it to Baldwin, according to the affidavit and ABC News.

Baldwin’s suit alleges that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, allegedly took the film’s prop guns to a shooting range for target practice, had been “reckless” on set, and “failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully.”

Earlier this year, Gutierrez-Reed filed a lawsuit accusing Albuquerque prop house PDQ Arm and Prop LLC of providing the set of live rounds in a box that was supposed to contain dummy rounds.

Gutierrez-Reed was not in the church where the rehearsal was taking place and had no idea where the live rounds came from, her attorney said.

“Baldwin is solely responsible for the harm that happened,” her attorney, Jason Bowles, said in response to Baldwin’s lawsuit. “He rejected training and pointed the gun and pulled the trigger without the armorer being present. His arrogance is astounding. It’s his fault period.”

In an interview with ABC News days following the shooting, Seth Kenney, the owner of the prop house, denied that the live round and other live rounds investigators found on the set came from his company.

“It’s not a possibility that they came from PDQ or from myself personally,” Kenney said. “When we send dummy rounds out, they get individually rattle tested before they get sent out.”

Baldwin’s suit also alleges that the film’s prop master, Sarah Zachry, failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed “was a safety risk to those around her.”

The lawsuit claims Baldwin has suffered emotionally, physically, and financially as a result of the defendants’ alleged negligence. “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about, and suffer from, the events that happened that day. Baldwin has also lost numerous job opportunities and associated income. For example, he’s been fired from multiple jobs expressly because of the incident on ‘Rust’ and has been passed over for other opportunities,” the filed complaint states.

Baldwin is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, including indemnification against any damages that may arise from Mitchell’s lawsuit.

The Santa Fe County sheriff’s office, after a year-long investigation into the shooting, turned over its report last month to the local district attorney. They will decide whether to press criminal charges against anyone involved in the shooting.

A settlement last month was reached for the family of Hutchins in the wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film, including Baldwin, according to ABC News.

