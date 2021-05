WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is mourning the death of her pet pig, Larry-Steve.

Alexa posted a message on IG noting he died on the day before his 4th birthday.

“This morning Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings,” Bliss said … “I’m so sorry we couldn’t find you the help you needed in time.”

“Some people didn’t agree to help you. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. We are completely heartbroken.”