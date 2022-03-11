Amazon announced talks of a live-action adaptation of the hugely popular video game: God of War and fans are fighting back their cringe.

According to Deadline, Prime video and Sony were in talks about bringing the action-adventure franchise to life. The Expanse creators and executive producers, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and The Wheel of Time executive producer and showrunner, Rafe Judkins are all rumored to be attached to the project.

The track record of cinematic video game adaptations is not the best and fans are having fun with the news. According to knowyourmemenews, fans are already suspicious about potential casting and have started ruling out actors who have grown infamous for getting cast in seemingly every new adaptation…we’re looking at you Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Memes of Chris Pratt as Kratos and Tom Holland as Kratos’ son Atreus have been circling the internet. Fans joking about how they wouldn’t be surprised if the two were a part of the adaptation.

Should the rumors be accurate, God of War would join a long list of video game adaptations currently in development, says knowyourmemenews.