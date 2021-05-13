‘American Idol’ Finalist Cut From Show After KKK Hood Video Surfaces Online

(WTRF)- TMZ reports that ‘American Idol’ singer Caleb Kennedy has been cut from the show after someone leaked a video that showed him sitting with someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.
Kennedy was a top five finalist on ‘American Idol’
Kennedy announced his exit from the competition in a Wednesday evening Instagram post. He called his being cut “a bit of a surprise.” He also referenced the video and said it “displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”
“I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” Kennedy wrote. He said he will take time away from social media to “better” himself.
TMZ said “Idol” will go forth with four contestants Sunday.