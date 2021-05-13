‘American Idol’ Finalist Cut From Show After KKK Hood Video Surfaces Online

AMERICAN IDOL – “413 (Top 12 Live Reveal)” “American Idol” gets closer to crowning a winner as it continues on MONDAY, APRIL 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Following Americas overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the Top 16, leaving six contestants to perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the Top 12. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) CALEB KENNEDY

(WTRF)- TMZ reports that ‘American Idol’ singer Caleb Kennedy has been cut from the show after someone leaked a video that showed him sitting with someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Kennedy was a top five finalist on ‘American Idol’

Kennedy announced his exit from the competition in a Wednesday evening Instagram post. He called his being cut “a bit of a surprise.” He also referenced the video and said it “displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”

“I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” Kennedy wrote. He said he will take time away from social media to “better” himself.

TMZ said “Idol” will go forth with four contestants Sunday.