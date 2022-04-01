Actor David Koechner, known for his roles in Anchorman and The Office, has been charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to CBR.

Koechner was arrested on New Year’s Eve after police received a call about an erratic driver allegedly hitting a street sign with his car, reported TMZ.

He was arrested after running a stop sign, hitting the median, and then fleeing the scene before being pulled over and failing the field sobriety test.

He was formally charged with misdemeanor offenses of one count of hit-and-run and one count of DUI at his arraignment that took place on March 30, according to CBR.

Since this is Koechner’s first offense he is most likely not going to end up behind bars.