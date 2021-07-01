Vet Voices

Arrest warrant out for TV star Chris Hansen

by: Izzy Martin

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After a failure to respond to a subpoena, 35th District Court Judge Matthew Stewart has issued a warrant for the arrest of TV and internet star Chris Hansen.

The warrant for Hansen comes after the “To Catch a Predator” host had failed to return discovery materials to one of the attorneys of the individuals charged in a sex trafficking case,

Hansen was involved in a sting operation in Shiawassee County in which three women were arrested after showing up to a hotel to have sex with a minor between the ages of 13 to 15. All of the women were unknowingly speaking with an officer online.

