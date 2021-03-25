‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Archer’ Star, Jessica Walter Dies at 80

(WTRF)- According to Deadline, TV series “Arrested Development” and “Archer” star, Jessica Walter, has died.
She was 80.
Walter’s daughter said in a statement to Deadline: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre.”