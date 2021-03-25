‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Archer’ Star, Jessica Walter Dies at 80

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: Jessica Walter attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- According to Deadline, TV series “Arrested Development” and “Archer” star, Jessica Walter, has died.

She was 80.

Walter’s daughter said in a statement to Deadline: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter