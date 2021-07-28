‘Arthur’ kids show to end on PBS

(WTRF)- The iconic kids show Arthur, airing on PBS Kids, will come to an end after 25 seasons.

The news broke on the Finding DW podcast with Jason Szwimer, where Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the show from the books by Marc Brown said the final season will be during the winter of 2022.

“Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago,” Waugh told Szwimer. “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I’m know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago.”

Arthur is an aardvark and the show centers around the lessons he learns from friends and family while growing up in the fictional Elwood City.