Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathe their kids if they see dirt on them

(WTRF)- Famous couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were recently on the “Armchair Expert” podcast featuring Dax Shepard where they revealed that they only wash their kids “If you can see the dirt on them,” they said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The subject started after Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils, Kutcher and Kunis agreed, saying they only wash vitals every day.

“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Padman asked, to which Kunis replied, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

Kunis continued “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day, “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Kutcher revealed his bathing habits as well, he says he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever,” but will “throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association say on their website that kids ages 6 to 11 “may not need a daily bath,” but should at least wash once or twice a week.