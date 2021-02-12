Bam Margera Kicked Off ‘Jackass’; Calls For Boycott Of ‘Jackass 4’

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 14: Actor Bam Margera arrives at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- The ‘Jackass’ and ‘ Viva La Bam star, Bam Margera, posted several videos to his Instagram account, in which he admitted to breaking his sobriety and indicated that he had officially been fired from the filming of Jackass 4.

Throughout the video, Margera could be seen crying, vomiting, and alluding to having had looked up “how to tie a noose”

During a January 2021 podcast interview, Margera indicated that Paramount regards him as a liability, owing to his behavior over the last few years.

Margera alleged that Paramount had been forcing him to take antidepressants, submit to random urine tests, and to check in to two different rehabilitation facilities using his own money.

Margera also expressed disdain for Johnny Knoxville before asking his fans to boycott Jackass 4. He then solicited his followers to send him money in order to film his own movie to compete with Jackass 4.

Some of the videos can still be found on YouTube