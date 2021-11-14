Band apologizes after lead signer pees on fan

DAYTONA, Fla. (WTRF) — Singer Sophia Urista of the band Brass Against made a quick bathroom break during their Florida concert earlier this week, say reports.

The only problem was she was not in the ladies’ room and she peed all over a fan’s face…onstage, as you can see in videos from fans posted online.

No worries, though. The show went on with Urista singing Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” as she urinated on the male fan.

Brass Against is known for creating brass versions of songs from heavy rock bands like Rage Against the Machine, Black Sabbath and Soundgarden, according to reports.

The band issued an apology for Urista’s behavior:

Reports say the male fan Urista peed on volunteered for a golden shower and seemed to enjoy himself.

