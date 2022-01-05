Beavis and Butt-Head are older: Get a first look at the duo for the brand new movie

1997 Beavis (Right) And Butt-Head From The Movie Beavis And Butt-Head Do America. (Photo By Getty Images)

Beavis and Butt-Head are grown up.

Creator Mike Judge revealed on Twitter the very first sketch images of Beavis and Butt-Head that will be used in a brand new movie.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

Comedy Central announced in July 2021 that a two-season deal was done to revive the duo with spin-offs and specials.

Judge says the movie will be featured on Paramount+ and he will provide the voice-over for both iconic characters.

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ was launched in 1993 and are two teenage delinquent couch potatoes. If they are not at school or out causing mayhem, they will be in front of the TV making remarks on music videos.