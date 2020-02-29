Best Girl Scout Cookie?! Justin Timberlake weighs in

(CNN) – Justin Timberlake posted two videos, weighing in on the ‘Best Girl Scout Cookie’ debate.

In one video, Timberlake bited into a Samoa and says “this one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you. Ooh, do we support you!

Based on that, it seems safe to assume JT is Team Samoas.

