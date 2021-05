(WTRF) Betty, in Rugrats, best known for being the mom of Phil and Lil, will be an openly gay woman in the new Rugrats reboot according to The A.V. Club.

Betty’s sweater will apparently be wearing a Gemini sweater instead of the classic ‘female’ symbol sweater.

The voice of Betty is voiced by gay actor Natalie Morales.

Morales told the A.V Club that anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia.”

Rugrats premieres on Paramount+ on May 27