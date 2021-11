Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Are you a Betty White fan? Want to make some cash? To celebrate her 100th birthday Choice Mutual is paying one lucky fan $1,000 to watch 10 hours of Betty White’s best work.

Part of the job will be to watch 10 hours of pre-selected Betty White films and TV appearances while documenting your experience on social media.

Not only will you win a $1000 but the winner will get a DVD player and a curated selection of Betty White DVDs

To apply, click here, you must be 18 years old and a US resident.