‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ revived again; coming to Comedy Central

New York, (WTRF)- A once cult MTV classic, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ will get revived on Comedy Central.

Comedy Central announced today a two season deal with meta themes relatable to both old and new fans- Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.

Creator, Mike Judge, is set to write, produce and will provide voice over for both iconic characters.

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ was launched in 1993 and are two teenage delinquent couch potatoes. If they are not at school or out causing mayhem, they will be in front of the TV making remarks on music videos.

Comedy Centrals says there will also be spin-offs and specials.

No release date has been announced.