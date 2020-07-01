‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ revived again; coming to Comedy Central

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York, (WTRF)- A once cult MTV classic, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ will get revived on Comedy Central.

Comedy Central announced today a two season deal with meta themes relatable to both old and new fans- Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.

Creator, Mike Judge, is set to write, produce and will provide voice over for both iconic characters.

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ was launched in 1993 and are two teenage delinquent couch potatoes. If they are not at school or out causing mayhem, they will be in front of the TV making remarks on music videos.

Comedy Centrals says there will also be spin-offs and specials.

No release date has been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter