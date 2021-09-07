Bill Clinton ‘should want to apologize’ says Monica Lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky was on the ‘Today’ show to promote FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment and said that former President Bill Clinton “should want to apologize” for his affair with Lewinsky while she was a White House intern.

Do you feel Bill Clinton owes you an apology after all these years? –@SavannahGuthrie to Monica Lewinsky pic.twitter.com/fZ3Fq7Zkur — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021

“I think there was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution. And I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore,” Lewinsky told “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie on Monday when asked if she feels that Clinton owes her an apology.

“I don’t need it,” Lewinsky continued.

“He should want to apologize in the same way that I’d want to apologize any chance I get to people I hurt and my actions have hurt,” she said of Clinton

Regarding the show that premiers tonight, Lewinsky said, “It is a dramatization, but there’s an enormous amount of emotional truth, and I think that’s what was really important.’

“I think a lot of people know about the story, but people are going to be very surprised when they watch it of things that they didn’t know happened,” Lewinsky said. “There were so many margin notes I had in the scripts of like, ‘Did this really happen?’ So even I learned things,” she said with a laugh.