Music superstar Billie Eilish will be bringing her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour to Pittsburgh in 2022.

Eilish will be at the PPG Paints Arena on Feb 8, 2022.

Verified Fan registration is now open to get early access to tickets, which go on sale May 26 at 12 PM.

Public on-sale begins May 28 at 12 PM.

