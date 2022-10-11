Pop-punk fans are rejoicing because Tom DeLonge is back with band!

One of the founding members, Tom DeLonge is back with Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker with a new Blink-182 album in the works.

Along with a new album, the band will release a comeback single called “Edging” on Friday (October 14).

The band also announced a 2023 stadium tour.

Blink will be performing in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints arena on May 17 with Support from Turnstile

DeLonge started Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus in 1992.

In January 2015, Hoppus and Barker announced that DeLonge had left the band.