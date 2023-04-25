Travis Barker of Blink-182 has teamed up with the canned water company Liquid Death to put out a Liquid Death Enema Kit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

‘What’s my secret? How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death Moutain Water in my A******,” Barker said in a Youtube promo.

Barker, who has played drums in the pop-punk band Blink-182 since the 1999 album Enema of the State, joined in a partnership with Liquid Death to produce a Liquid Death enema kit.

The limit-edition collectible kit comes with a can of Liquid Death signed by Barker and an enema bulb.

The Enema Kit retails for $182.

Liquid Death says Enema of the State should not be placed in or near your “butthole” without consulting a doctor first.

You can purchase the kit here.